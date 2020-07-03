RUSSELLVILLE — Mayor David R. Grissom said he's seeking a third term in office because there are several ongoing projects he would like to see completed.
“There are many positive things taking place in and around Russellville,” Grissom said. “We continue to add new jobs, continue to improve our infrastructure, continue to improve our city services, and we continue to redevelop our downtown district.”
During his time as mayor, Grissom has seen the addition of over 1,200 new jobs in the city. He praised local and state officials for their willingness to work together in enabling the city to land additional jobs.
A businessman and former City Council member, Grissom said existing industries in Russellville continue to add jobs each year, which has led to record lows in unemployment.
“One of the main things I campaigned on eight years ago, and it continues to be just as important today, is that we all work together as a team to accomplish what we want for the city," Grissom said. "I think we have built relationships with people across the state and country that will help us moving forward."
Since he was elected in 2012, Grissom and the council have actively pursued grant funding that has helped the city complete more than $9.3 million in projects, paid mostly through state and federal funds.
That figure also included more than $1.2 million in Transportation Alternatives Program for sidewalk projects in the downtown district.
The Russellville Commercial Historic District was also listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior on Jan. 19, 2019.
“It is important to have safe and stable transportation and infrastructure in place,” Grissom said. “Our work with the city council and the state has been a tremendous asset that has helped us do many much-needed projects.”
Grissom is the son of Judy Keeton Grissom and the late Bob Grissom. He is married to Melissa Fuller Grissom, an art teacher at Russellville High School. They have one daughter, 14-year-old Kate Reed Grissom, who is entering the 10th grade at Russellville High School.
He received a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and graduated magna cum laude from the University of North Alabama in 1994. Since that time, he has been involved in numerous business endeavors in northwest Alabama.
Grissom is a lifetime member of Russellville Masonic Lodge No. 371, a member of Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Valley of Birmingham, Cahaba Shrine, Huntsville, and a member of the Franklin County Shrine Club.
He and his family are members of South Side Baptist Church in Russellville.
