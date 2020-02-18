KILLEN — Rusty Moody was a singer, songwriter, guitarist, sound engineer, music minister, golfer and business owner, but he was also the kind of person who was willing to help his friends and the community.
James Max "Rusty" Moody died Friday at North Alabama Medical Center at the age of 56. His funeral was Monday at Greenhill Funeral Home.
Shoals singer/songwriter Mark Narmore said he first met Moody in 1980 when he was about 15 or 16 years old and was playing in garage bands around the Shoals.
"Brent Phillips and I went to church together and we were proud to hear that Rusty Moody was going to come jam with us, and may become part of the band," Narmore said. "We were excited because he was a fiery electric guitar player who played slide guitar, kind of like Duane Allman."
He said Moody came down the stairs with a big Peavey amplifier almost as big as he was and a Gibson guitar.
Later in life, Narmore and Moody worked at FAME Recording Studios under the tutelage of Rick Hall. He also worked at Wishbone Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals when it was owned by Bud and Mike McGuire.
They became friends with and worked with the country band Shenandoah. He said Moody was a co-engineer on the band's first three albums, and also worked on a T.G. Shepherd album with Hall and songwriter Robert Byrne.
They played in various bands over the years, but they were also good friends.
Narmore said Moody became the music minister at the Center Star church that he attended all his life. He was most recently the worship leader at the New Beginning Church in Florence.
"He always had a good sense of humor," Narmore said. "He was really well-versed in Scripture, which went along with his music. I learned a lot of things from him."
He said Moody was also an excellent golfer.
Shoals musician Mark Sandlin played bass guitar in Moody's band, Rusty and The Relics, for about seven years with drummer David Weiss.
"Man, this is tough, tough," Sandlin said Monday. "I've had all these crazy emotions going on. I knew Rusty in the early '80s in high school, played music with him, trading licks and having fun. We've been friends all that time."
Since they all had jobs, Sandlin said they agreed that when the band became more like work, they would pull the plug. That didn't happen.
"As long as we've been friends, we've never had a cross word," Sandlin said. "It seemed we were on the same page."
Sandlin said Moody's family operated the Play it Again Sports franchise on Mall Road in Florence for many years.
He was a big supporter of Brooks High School sports, and a supporter of disc golf in the Shoals and in Lawrence County, Tennessee.
Clint Wright, of the Lawrence County Disc Golf Club, said when the group was forming in 2015, Moody and his wife, Becky, reached out to him offering their help. Their sons, Jonathan and Alex, are both involved in the sport.
"They've always had a really open door policy with our club and the community," Wright said. "They wanted to use their resources to better the community. You'll never find a better group of people than the Moodys.
"If you ever really met him, you'd understood he was that guy who was open and willing to help you with anything you needed," he said.
