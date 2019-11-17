LEIGHTON — A local motorcycle club held its annual toy ride Saturday and helped brighten the day for children who received a present and a chance to talk to Santa Claus.
Santa Claus actually led the ride from the clubhouse in Leighton to the Cowboy Church of Colbert County on Alabama 157.
"We've been collecting toys year round," said Saints member Justin Goad. "Every rider is expected to bring a toy."
Goad said the group rode north on Second Street, through Muscle Shoals with a police escort, then to the church.
Infants and children up to age 13 received a toy, and a hot lunch was provided for everyone.
Goad said the club has been hosting the ride out of its Leighton clubhouse for about 15 or 16 years. Members previously participated in a toy ride out of the Huntsville clubhouse for about 20 years, Goad said.
He said the club, which was formed in 1961, is the oldest active motorcycle club in the state.
The toy ride, Goad said, shows the public another side of the members.
Goad said families in need can fill out an application through God's Garage, and the Saints will help provide Christmas for their children.
