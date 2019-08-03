The Salvation Army has teamed up with two local Walmart stores to provide an opportunity for shoppers to “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies for children in need.
Bins will be set up today at the front of Walmart stores in Muscle Shoals and Russellville for supply drop-offs.
Salvation Army of the Shoals is just one of many chapters across the nation to participate in this year’s Stuff the Bus event to help relieve some of the financial stress related to a new school year.
Capt. Benjamin Deuel said he knows firsthand how expensive school supplies can be, especially for those who don’t have the extra income to cover the long lists each year.
“I have four children myself,” he said. “I understand the financial impact of having to purchase school supplies and backpacks and all the things that are involved there. I know what that looks like for a family. Walmart has partnered with the Salvation Army to be able to provide a service for the community that’s necessary. It’s a great opportunity to provide for a need that many other people can’t provide for.”
According to Deuel, this is the first year they have partnered with Walmart for the event. Nearly 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide are participating.
“Walmart’s a great partner for the Salvation Army,” he said. “They support us throughout the year, and we’re so appreciative of them. We’re excited about being able to do more this year than we’ve been able to do in the past.”
Shoppers may purchase needed items during their visit and drop them off on their way out.
For those who can’t contribute in person, a registry has been set up at walmart.com under the name “The Salvation Army Shoals.”
