LEXINGTON — Sam Newton's affinity for first responders may have been due to the fact he was a volunteer firefighter and one of the founders of the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.
He knew what they faced, and the independent Sam Newton Insurance Agency marketed a package of insurance products for volunteer fire departments, including workers compensation, liability and coverage of property and equipment, said Kelly Aday, an insurance agent in Newton's office and president of the Colbert County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments.
Newton died at about 10 p.m. Monday at Northwest Alabama Medical Center after being hospitalized for the past five weeks. Aday said Newton was a diabetic and was experiencing kidney failure.
Aday said Newton, 76, had been selling life insurance for about 11 years before he purchased the agency in Lexington in 1977. His agency also had an office in Florence.
"He was in the insurance business for over 50 years," Aday said. "He has always been an independent agent."
Newton was a past president of Alabama Independent Insurance Agents and was named Insurer of the Year in 1996. In 1987, Newton was honored as Lauderdale County Firefighter of the Year.
Aday said he was proud to have been named Independent Insurer of the Year this year.
"It was kind of neat to follow in his footsteps," Aday said.
Lexington Mayor Sandra Killen Burroughs said the town lost a major advocate and leader.
"He was known far and wide," Burroughs said. "I travel quite a bit on my job, and no matter where I am if someone asks where I'm from, I proudly say Lexington, Alabama, and they ask if I know Sam Newton. He was very special to a lot of people."
She has long been close to the Newton family. Burroughs said she was best friends with Newton's daughter, Lori Newton, who died in a car wreck in 1987. She said when her own father died, Newton stepped in and became "my mainstay and my patriarch."
Newton was a founding member of the Lexington Fire and Rescue Squad and the annual Lexington Truck and Tractor Pull that was brought back this month.
George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said Newton handled insurance needs for many emergency response agencies locally and throughout the Southeast.
"Whenever I needed anything, or had a question about anything, he was always happy to help," Grabryan said. "That gentleman helped behind the scenes on so many things. He always had that smile and always had that word of wit and wisdom for you."
Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said he's known Newton all his life.
"He was a friend," Pettus said. "He was real active in the community. He had good morals, just a super guy. And he was a good businessman."
Pettus said Newton served on the Lauderdale County Republican Executive Committee and was a member of the State Republican Executive Committee.
"He's been an awesome friend to us," Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said.
He said Colbert 911 is insured by Newton's agency, as are many of the volunteer fire departments.
"He was a great colleague, a great mentor, and especially a great friend," Smith said.
Aday said Newton's visitation begins at 5 p.m. today at Lexington United Methodist Church. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
