Sanitation departments in the Shoals are seeing an increase in the amount of household garbage they are collecting.
Residents have been laid off from their jobs, children are home when they would normally be in school, and more people are eating takeout meals from their favorite restaurants.
Colbert and Lauderdale County solid waste departments and municipal departments from Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia are all picking up more garbage.
"We had two or three days where we had to run extra trucks to take care of the tonnage," Lauderdale County Solid Waste Manager Tom Smith said. "We've had more people coming to the landfill."
During the week of March 9-13, Smith said drivers collected 343.62 tons of household garbage. The week of March 16-20 saw the tonnage increase to 353.55 tons, and the week of March 23-27, 396.08 tons were picked up.
From March 30 to April 3, the tonnage increased to 424.09 tons.
Smith said in March 2019, the department collected 1,413 tons of household garbage. This past March they collected 1,605 tons — a 13% increase.
In neighboring Colbert County, Household Garbage Department Manager Byron "Bubba" Graves, said household garbage collections and "white goods" collections have increased.
In March, household garbage collections were 100.2 tons higher than March 2019. February collections were up about 40 tons while February was up 15 tons.
"White goods is where we're seeing the difference," Graves said. "Everybody is off and cleaning up their yards."
White goods include items like household appliances, but the county also picks up yard debris as well.
Graves said white goods collections for January were 202.49 tons more than in January 2019. February collections were 198.34 tons higher, while March showed a 158.01 ton increase.
Graves said collections are behind because so many items have been left by the road to be picked up.
"We cleaned up on River Road last Friday, and you can't even tell we were out there," Graves said. "We cleaned up at Alabama Shores, and you can't tell we've been there."
He said the January numbers were impacted by the increased amount of trash that is produced around Christmastime.
"We tell people we'll be by when we can," Graves said.
He added another garbage truck to help speed up household garbage collections.
"Instead of running four, we're running five and sometimes six," he said. "Every cart is overflowing with bags sitting beside them."
Florence Public Works Director David Koonce said they're seeing the same kind of increases.
He said March 2020 household garbage collections are about 142 tons higher than in March 2019.
Koonce said while household garbage collections have increased, garbage collections from local businesses has decreased.
Commercial customers can select how many days a week they need service.
"We can empty you six days a week if you're busy enough," Koonce said.
Some of those six day a week customers have cut their service back to two days a week because they aren't generating the volume of garbage, plus it saves them money.
In the case of restaurants, dining rooms are closed and customers are essentially taking their garbage home with them in the form of takeout containers.
"We've got a whole bunch of them and I expect more," Koonce said. "We've had a great increase in residential garbage, a great increase in residential recycling, but a great decrease in commercial garbage."
Florence's residential garbage is taken to a transfer station located near the Lauderdale County Landfill on Alabama 15. From there it's taken to the Buck Run Landfill in Walnut, Mississippi.
Colbert County's household garbage is also taken to Walnut. Smith said Lauderdale County garbage is trucked to the Morris Farms Landfill in Lawrence County.
Koonce pointed out the March increase only represented two weeks that were impacted by the pandemic. He expects April collections will also be up.
"I think it's a surge right now that will get back to normal when everything falls back into normal in the summer," he said.
Tuscumbia Director of Public Works Bo Stanley said household garbage has increased from 392 tons in March 2019 to 474 tons in March 2020.
Stanley said his numbers include residential and commercial garbage collections.
In Muscle Shoals, Public Works Director Butch Fleming said 2019 garbage collections for March were 421 tons, while March 2020 collections increased to 600.4 tons.
"It's really picked up because of all this," he said of the changes forced by the pandemic.
Brush pickup has also increased to the point where crews are working five days a week, when they normally work four 10-hour shifts per week. Fleming said that has been the case for about the past three weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.