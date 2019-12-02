Businesses are displaying Christmas trees with the names of senior residents who are in need of some holiday cheer.
Home Instead Senior Care is once again spearheading the program, called Be a Santa to a Senior, which allows residents to give a senior a special holiday gift.
“The Be a Santa to a Senior program is all about including seniors in the joy of the holiday season,” Pam Hodges, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care office serving Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, and Lawrence counties, said in the release. “A simple gift shows them they are a loved and vital member of our community.”
The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, and Lawrence counties has partnered with area businesses and organizations to help with gift collection and distribution.
Participants may visit the locations and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display until Dec. 12. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the business with the ornament attached. There is no need to wrap the gift — community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.
“Watching seniors open the gifts they received through Be a Santa to a Senior and seeing the smiles and appreciation on their faces is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season,” Hodges said in the release.
Trees can be found at Beverly's Nail Smiths, 129 S Royal Avenue, Florence; Martin's Family Clothing, 550 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence; and Home Instead Senior Care, 2703 Darby Drive, Florence.
For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 256-764-4316.
For more information about how you can help seniors in your community, visit imreadytocare.com.
