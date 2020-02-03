FLORENCE — Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum will be the moderator of a U.S. Senate candidate forum that will be part of a conservative leadership conference set for Feb. 15 at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center.
The conference is free and open to the public, Conservative Leadership Council Executive Director Nathaniel White said.
The event lasts from noon to 9 p.m.
According to its website, the Conservative Leadership Council was founded in 2019 with the mission of bridging the gap between conservative public policy and legislation.
The conference will provide grassroots training sessions, nonpartisan public policy panel sessions, keynote speakers, and a Republican Senate candidate forum moderated by Santorum.
"We'll be doing a lot of non-partisan policy forums," White said.
Policy topics scheduled to be discussed include criminal justice, media in politics, gaming and lottery in Alabama, campaign finance, and federal public policy.
Other guests include state Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, Deputy State Attorney General Rich Anderson, and Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly.
"We're bringing in quality guests who have a good bit of depth in their fields," White said.
While the event is free, tickets are available for a special meet-and-greet reception.
White said the council is an offshoot of the Shoals Conservative Leadership Council.
For information, go to conservativecouncil.org.
