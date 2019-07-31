colbert animals 20180702 1
Buy Now

Kittens look out from their enclosures at the Colbert County Animal Shelter. [FILE/TIMESDAILY]

SHEFFIELD — Baked goods are needed for a bake sale benefiting the Colbert County Animal Shelter this weekend at The Gallery building at 3815 Hatch Blvd.

The bake sale is 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Bakes goods donations may be taken to the gallery building from 5-7 p.m. Friday and 6-10 a.m. Saturday. If you need to drop items off at a different time, contact Tammy Morris at 256-381-5752. 

There will also be yard sale items available.

All proceeds from the sales will go towards spay/neuter sponsorship for Colbert County Animal Shelter dogs and cats.

russ.corey@timesdaily.com

or 256-740-5738. Twitter

@TD_.RussCorey

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.