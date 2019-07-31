SHEFFIELD — Baked goods are needed for a bake sale benefiting the Colbert County Animal Shelter this weekend at The Gallery building at 3815 Hatch Blvd.
The bake sale is 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Bakes goods donations may be taken to the gallery building from 5-7 p.m. Friday and 6-10 a.m. Saturday. If you need to drop items off at a different time, contact Tammy Morris at 256-381-5752.
There will also be yard sale items available.
All proceeds from the sales will go towards spay/neuter sponsorship for Colbert County Animal Shelter dogs and cats.
