HENNING, Tenn. — The search is continuing for prison escapee Curtis Ray Watson.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Blue Alert for Watson. Watson is listed as a person of interest in the homicide of a Tennessee Department of Correction employee who was killed Wednesday.
Watson is an escapee from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning. Watson should be considered extremely dangerous, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Correction.
Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should immediately contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or your local law enforcement agency.
