BIRMINGHAM — Another search has failed to turn up signs of a 3-year-old girl who's been missing more than a week.
Media outlets report volunteers joined police, rescue workers, firefighters and others on Sunday searching for Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney in an area east of Birmingham.
But the search didn't produce the results officials were hoping for, and authorities haven't announced additional searches.
McKinney has been missing since Oct. 12, when she disappeared from a public housing project in Birmingham where a birthday party was being held.
Police arrested two potential persons of interest and are looking for at least one more, but they say they don't know where the child might be.
An amber alert issued for the girl has been extended to neighboring states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.