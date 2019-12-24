TUSCUMBIA — A second person wanted in connection with a major marijuana growing operation has been arrested in the Shoals.
Alisa Lynn Balentine, 36, 500 Broadway St., Sheffield, was arrested Saturday by the Colbert County Sheriff's Department and transported to the county jail, a jail employee said.
She is not facing any charges in Alabama.
Balentine was later taken into custody by the law enforcement authorities from Tennessee and transported to the Wayne County Jail in Waynesboro, Tennessee.
On Friday, Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said Dr. Stuart Marc Greenberg, 45, 102 Saint Andrews Drive, Muscle Shoals, turned himself in at the county jail.
The sheriff said Greenberg was charged with drug trafficking and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Balentine and Greenberg were both arrested in connection with a major marijuana growing operation just over the Tennessee state line. Butler said they're both being held in the Wayne County (Tennessee) Jail.
The operation was found in a 7,500 square foot warehouse used to store medical records about a mile north of the state line. The warehouse was once the home of Johnny's Club, a popular nightclub patronized by many Alabama residents before Colbert County and the city of Florence voted to allow alcohol sales.
Patrick Butler, an assistant district attorney with Tennessee's 22nd Judicial District, said Balentine and Greenberg face charges of unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, manufacturing of marijuana concentrate, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
"This is a pretty big operation they had going," Butler said.
In Alabama, Greenberg faces charges of drug trafficking and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Butler said he could not discuss details of the case because of an ongoing investigation.
According to Nashville, Tennessee, television station Fox 17, the 22nd Judicial District Drug Task Force raided the business Wednesday, and found more than 300 marijuana plants and equipment used to extract THC from the plants.
The arrest is the result of an operation involving several law enforcement agencies in Alabama and Tennessee, including the Colbert County Sheriffs Office, Colbert County Drug Task Force, Muscle Shoals Police, and Homeland Security, according to Colbert County Drug Task Force Director Curtis Burns.
Burns said the Wayne County Sheriff's Office found 300 to 400 plants in the building, which had heavy video surveillance. The Colbert raid was done in conjunction with the Wayne County one.
"They hit the building in Wayne County and the moment they hit on the growing operation, they notified us and we did a search of the Muscle Shoals home," he said.
Authorities found some 20 pounds of marijuana, 8 grams of cocaine, assorted pills, a gun, vaping devices, scales and vacuum-sealed baggies in the home, Burns said.
"It appears he (Greenberg) was storing marijuana from the operation in Wayne County in his house," he said. "He was ordering a lot of items used in the drug operations online. There are other arrests that will probably be made."
Brent Cooper, the district attorney general for the 22nd Judicial District, called the bust the "most elaborate indoor grow/extraction operation" he's seen in his career, the TV station reported.
