MUSCLE SHOALS — Prisons and the lottery will once again be hot topics of discussion when the 2020 legislative session begins March 5.
Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed told members of the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments on Thursday that changes to incentive programs will be discussed, as will gambling and how to attract industry to rural parts of the state.
Reed said with about 21,000 people incarcerated in the state, the majority being violent offenders, the state will have to decide if it will build new prisons or lease prisons built by private firms.
"All of those options are still on the table," Reed said. "It is a significant challenge for Alabama."
The state has already lost one lawsuit related to prisons, Reed said, and would likely lose two others if they went to trial, because the state is not following U.S. Department of Justice regulations.
Reed said the Legislature will also discuss incentives used to bring businesses to the state.
"Incentives, in regard to how Alabama attracts industry to the state is important to everybody," Reed said. "It is so important to you all."
He said while the Huntsville, Mobile-Baldwin County, Auburn and Tuscaloosa areas are growing, the rest of the state is experiencing a population decline.
Reed said there were four areas of concern when attracting companies to rural areas - infrastructure, broadband internet, healthcare and incentives.
Infrastructure was addressed this year with the passage of a 10 cent fuel tax, he said.
Broadband is important because no company is going to locate in an area that does not have broadband internet.
Reed said a bill approved by the Legislature this year will allow public utilities with existing fiber optic networks to lease those systems to broadband internet providers. Developing infrastructure is the biggest cost associated with expanding broadband internet, Reed said.
"Incentives will be my number one priority in the upcoming legislative session," Reed said.
A state lottery will likely be debated and discussions will continue with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, who would like exclusive rights to expand gambling interests in the state.
"The lottery topic is one that has gone on for a while," Reed said. "The polling data that I've done now, in two terms, we've had two lottery votes in the Senate, and I voted both times to allow the people of Alabama to vote on the lottery. Whether they love it or whether they hate it, they deserve the right to vote on it."
He said the Legislature will have to resume discussions of how lottery money would be spent and how much would go toward education and how much to the general fund.
Reed said the state's education budget and general fund budgets are expected to be positive.
"We spent $7.1 billion dollars of our tax resource educating our kids," Reed said. "Some of those testing scores are not what we want. We're going to have to look at and figure out how we can do that better."
Reed joined the state Senate in 2010 and is chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, vice-chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, vice-chairman of the Commerce, Transportation and Utilities Committee, a member of the Tourism and Marketing Committee, and several others.
