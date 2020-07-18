Randy Price, a state senator diagnosed and hospitalized with COVID-19, said Thursday he is getting better each day.
Price was still in the intensive care unit of East Alabama Medical Center, the hospital confirmed.
“We all know someone who has COVID-19, and it is so important to follow the advice of public health experts: wear a mask, wash your hands or use sanitizer, respect social distancing, and don’t get complacent,” Price said.
Price, 63, was elected in 2018 in the district that includes portions of Lee County and all of Chambers, Clay and Cleburne counties. He is a business owner and farmer.
