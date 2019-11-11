Lauderdale County Schools will open two hours later than normal Tuesday morning due to the possibility of inclement weather.
Lauderdale County High School and Central High School made announcements on their Twitter accounts.
Mars Hill Bible School is on a two-hour delay and the pre-school will open at 9:30 a.m.
Franklin County is also on a two-hour delay.
