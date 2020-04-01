MUSCLE SHOALS — The Public Works Department is asking residents to notify police if they see anyone tampering with street signs after several signs were stolen from primarily the east side of Wilson Dam Road.
Public Works Director Butch Fleming said the signs missing include stop signs, children at play signs, speed limit signs and street signs. Mayor David Bradford said about $500 worth of signs have been stolen.
If someone runs through an intersection where a stop sign has been removed, someone could get killed, Fleming said. An ambulance might have a difficult time finding a residence if a street sign is missing, he said.
He said someone also removed barricades preventing vehicles from driving through water that recently covered a segment of Sixth Street near the North American Lighting plant.
Bradford said the city will prosecute any individual caught stealing street signs "to the fullest extent."
