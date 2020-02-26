SHEFFIELD — A sex offender from Louisiana has been arrested after police learned he was illegally living in a residence near city schools.
Jeffrey Kyle Moody, 31, was taken into custody Monday at a Lauderdale County business where he was employed, Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said.
Moody is charged with failure to register as a sex offender and sex offender in a prohibited residence.
Terry said police received an anonymous tip that Moody was living in a residence on 33rd Street and began an investigation. The investigation revealed Moody was living at the residence and was working at a business in Lauderdale County.
"The last known address we had was in Haleyville in Marion County," Terry said.
He said police secured warrants to arrest Moody at his place of employment. He was later transported to the Colbert County Jail where he was released about noon after posting a $10,000 bond.
Terry said Moody was supposed to register with the Sheriff's Department and Sheffield Police before moving into the area.
The chief said Moody would have been prohibited from living at that location due to its proximity to three Sheffield City Schools. He said sex offenders are not allowed to live within 2,000 feet of a school or daycare center.
If a Sheffield resident thinks they have a sex offender living near them, Terry encourages them to contact the police department to determine if they're properly registered or living there illegally.
"They have a right to live in the city as long as they do what they're supposed to do and register like they're supposed to," the chief said.
According to court records, Moody was convicted in August 2011 of a sexual offense involving a 14-year-old girl in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Court records indicate he was convicted of the offense of "carnal knowledge," which would be similar to "statutory rape" in Alabama.
In Louisiana, carnal knowledge of a juvenile is defined as “sexual intercourse with consent” between someone who is 17 or older and another person between the ages of 13 and 16 when the difference in their ages is four years or greater.
Moody moved to Marion County on Sept. 28, 2016, according to court records. He last registered in Marion County on Dec. 19, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.