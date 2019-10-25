SHEFFIELD — Sheffield Central will be selling miniature pumpkins Monday to help raise money for the Colbert County Animal Shelter during the annual Trunk or Treat event.
Children or adults can purchase and paint a mini pumpkin for $4. All proceeds will go toward the animal shelter, said Sheffield Central Treasurer Barbara Cook.
Cook said pumpkins will be available at the Sheffield Central booth set up in the parking lot next door to 2nd and 13 on Montgomery Avenue. The animal shelter will have a booth set up in the parking lot.
There will also be a table where the painted pumpkins can dry and be picked up later.
Cook said Trunk or Treat will feature games and activities for children. Downtown restaurants will be open, she said.
The event is 6-8 p.m. in downtown Sheffield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.