SHEFFIELD — Cool temperatures and partly cloudy skies didn't deter groups of costume-clad youngsters from descending on downtown Sheffield on Monday with Halloween on their minds.
The downtown business organization Sheffield Central held its fourth "Trunk or Treat" event downtown as an alternative to traditional door to door trick or treating.
Kids participated in a variety of activities, and the Colbert County Animal Shelter was the beneficiary of money raised through the sale of miniature pumpkins children could decorate.
Sheffield Central Treasurer Barbara Cook said the event has grown so much the organization is considering hosting a Fall Festival next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.