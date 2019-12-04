SHEFFIELD — Residents will have to wait a few more days for the city's annual Christmas parade, which is scheduled for Tuesday.
The parade begins on North Montgomery Avenue and proceeds south through downtown.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be the special guests, riding in their own carriage.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. and there will be music on the Love Plaza stage following its conclusion.
The Muscle Shoals Christmas parade is Thursday, while the Florence Christmas Parade is Dec. 12.
