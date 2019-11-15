SHEFFIELD — City Clerk Clayton Kelly said he likes a challenge and that could be why he's continued to serve as city clerk through good times and bad times in a city where he sometimes had to be creative to make ends meet.
"It required a lot of problem solving," Kelly said about his 25-year stint as city clerk. "You've always got something going, always some problem that needed solving. There's not much that doesn't cross the city clerk's counter."
Kelly's time with the city is nearing an end.
He's announced that he plans to retire following the 2020 municipal elections, which take place Aug. 25.
Kelly said he came to work for the city during the abbreviated tenure of Mayor Laughlin Ashe, who died in office in 1995. He subsequently worked during Mayor Ian Sanford's first administration, then Mayor Billy Don Anderson's, and again for Sanford, who is not running for re-election.
I was born here, my dad was a police officer here, I've lived here my whole life," Kelly said.
Kelly said he joined the U.S. Naval Reserve while he was a junior in high school, but attended Calhoun Community College on a baseball scholarship after graduation.
After he broke his leg during baseball practice, Kelly left Calhoun and ended up in the Navy to fulfill his two-year active duty requirement.
"When I got out, I worked for the utility department for five years and went back to school at UNA," Kelly said.
He received a Master's in business administration from the University of North Alabama with an emphasis in accounting.
"I was actually working for the Andersons in Florence when this job became available," Kelly said. "It was like coming home."
Kelly said he intended to work as city clerk for 25 years, which will happen in August.
Sanford said he's known Kelly since they were both students at Sheffield High School. Kelly was known for being a great athlete and "one of the friendliest guys I ever met," the mayor said.
"My road would have been a lot more complicated if not for him," Sanford said. "He's got vast knowledge of pretty much everything going on in the city. He's very intelligent. Everybody's replaceable, but he's going to be a tough one (to replace)."
Sanford said Kelly modernized the city clerk's office after he arrived. He has a good relationship with the Alabama League of Municipalities.
Outside city hall, Kelly is known as a excellent golfer, guitarist and singer.
City Attorney Keith Worsham said Kelly played bass guitar in Doctors, Lawyers and Such for about three years.
"He played guitar very well," Worsham said. "He wasn't a bass player. We decided to train him, though."
Joe Cooney, who has known Kelly for 25 to 30 years, said Kelly is really good at voice impersonations, especially Ray Stevens, who was known for novelty songs like "The Streak," The Mississippi Squirrel Revival," "It's Me Again Margaret" and "Guitarzan."
"Clayton and I have been doing music for a number of years," Cooney said. "He is great at doing Ray Stevens songs. He can do Inspector Clouseau better than anyone I've ever known."
Public Safety Director and Fire Chief Dewey King, a 55-year employee of the city, said Kelly worked well with department heads and helped them with budgeting.
"We didn't agree on some things, but I put a lot of faith in what he says," King said.
Kelly said he plans to take his wife to Ireland for their 50th wedding anniversary next year, then he's not sure what he will do.
"I will most likely end up in Birmingham," he said.
His brother and older son live in Birmingham, and his younger son lives in Louisiana.
