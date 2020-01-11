SHEFFIELD — City Council members have reappointed members to the Historic Sheffield Commission, Planning Commission and Sheffield Port Authority at Tuscumbia Landing.
The council voted unanimously to reappoint Rachel Hollander to the Historic Sheffield Commission, and Keri Jauden-Berryhill to the Planning Commission.
Former Parks and Recreation Department Director Mike Johnson was reappointed to the Sheffield Port Authority at Tuscumbia Landing.
