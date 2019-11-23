SHEFFIELD — City Council members have approved two contracts for construction jobs on the site of the proposed Inspiration Landing resort project.
The council approved a resolution to award a contract to construct a road into the site off West 20th Avenue to Carcel & G Construction Co. of Hanceville. The company submitted the low bid of $1,743,996.
The council approved a second resolution to award a contract to construct water and wastewater infrastructure into the site to Weeks Construction Co. of Muscle Shoals. Weeks submitted the low bid of $538,247.
City Clerk Clayton Kelly said copies of the meeting minutes, bid tabulations, the letter from Engineering Design Technologies of Huntsville recommending the council accept the bids and other documents, had to be sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture office in Montgomery for their concurrence.
The city secured a loan from the USDA to fund the project.
Once the USDA responds, EDT engineer Ben Duncan can set a preconstruction hearing. After that hearing, Kelly said the city can issue a notice to proceed to the contractor.
The first phase of the proposed Inspiration Landing resort project includes hotels, an indoor event center, an outdoor amphitheater, a movie theater, a microbrewery, a distillery and various restaurants and shops that will occupy a city center.
A second phase includes a marina on the Tennessee River near the mouth of Spring Creek and a residential component.
