SHEFFIELD — City Council members Wednesday approved the sale of the old Delta Automotive building to a local businessman.
City Clerk Clayton Kelly said the city acquired the building at 103 S. Atlanta Ave. for $100 from the state, which acquired it after the previous owner failed to pay property taxes.
The council sold the building to Sheffield businessman Jay Gautney for $500.
"I want him to put his money into the building," Mayor Ian Sanford said.
Councilman Ronnie Wicks said he felt $500 was a fair price.
Gautney said he will have to make extensive renovations to the building.
"It's been vandalized pretty good," he said.
Councilman Steve Nix said wiring has been removed from the building, and air conditioning units have been damaged.
Gautney said his business, Rockwood Studios LLC, is growing and he needs more space.
He said the company manufactures a variety of items, including playground equipment, fountains, outdoor kitchen products and artificial trees. Some products are made from concrete while others are made out of polymers and resins, he said.
"I think it will be a plus for the town as far as cleaning up the building," Gautney said.
The facade of the 60,000 square foot building is in disrepair and overgrown with vegetation.
While he wasn't specific, Sanford said the building has "environmental concerns" that must be addressed.
The city held a public hearing concerning the building prior to voting unanimously to sell it. Nobody spoke for or against the sale.
The building is on the east side of South Atlanta Avenue just past the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks.
