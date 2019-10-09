SHEFFIELD — City Council members have approved a $1,687 contract with Simmons Roofing to make improvements to the roof of the city's senior citizens center.
City Clerk Clayton Kelly said Simmons Roofing will add a new rubberized coating on the roof and provide a warranty that would be offered with a new roof.
He said senior center Director Angie Roberts reported a problem with the roof after finding numerous ceiling tiles on the floor of the center's activity area.
