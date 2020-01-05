SHEFFIELD — City Council members have several items on tap for Monday's meeting, including a request for a transport system for the police department's canine officer, and a new computer server for the Sheffield Public Library.
Police Chief Ricky Terry is asking the council for a "K-9 Police Vehicle Transport System and Insulation," which is priced at $5,995.
Librarian Beth Ridgeway is asking for $5,664 for a new HPE Proliant computer tower for the library.
Both items will be discussed during the council work session, which begins at 5 p.m. in the second floor meeting room at city hall. The business meeting follows the work session.
A city resident is expected to address the council concerning potholes, and Mayor Ian Sanford wants to discuss fines for littering.
The council is expected to vote on appointments to the Historic Sheffield Commission, the Port Authority at Tuscumbia Landing, and the Planning Commission.
