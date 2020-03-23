SHEFFIELD — Mayor Ian Sanford has closed all city parks to help promote social distancing and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The mayor said he made the decision in part because of reports of people congregating in large groups over the weekend, and the state Department of Health's continued message of social distancing.
Sanford encouraged people to use their backyards if they need to get out or walk their dog alone.
"They don't need to do it with a neighbor," he said. "You don't need to huddle up and walk together. What we need is isolation."
Sanford said he is not closing down restaurants that are currently offering take-out meals at this time.
Lobbies of Sheffield Utilities and the police department are currently closed. The library and recreation department is also closed.
