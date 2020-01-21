SHEFFIELD — City council members Monday approved ordinances related to a Progress Bank loan that will fund road and utility infrastructure development for the Inspiration Landing project.
The city acquired a loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund the projects, but the loan required the city to find a local bank that will provide the money that will be used to pay contractors to construct a road into the property, and to develop water and sewer infrastructure.
Once the project is completed, the USDA will repay Progress Bank, and the city will have two years without payments before it begins repaying the USDA.
City Clerk Clayton Kelly said the city will have 30 years to repay the loan that will fund the road construction, and 40 years to repay the loan for utility infrastructure.
Kelly said he anticipates the loans will be repaid much sooner because of additional fees that will be attached to items sold at Inspiration Landing.
Council members voted unanimously to suspend the rules to approve the two ordinances required for the "issuance, sale, delivery and payment" of a general obligation warrant and "water and sewer revenue warrants" related to a loan from Progress Bank.
The council then approved the ordinances.
The council held a public hearing prior to the approval of the ordinances. Most of the questions concerned traffic around the development.
Sanford said the city has acquired property along First Street and Georgia Avenue for future improvement.
One question about improvements to Veterans Boulevard and Hook Street in Tuscumbia was deferred to that mayor and council. Veterans Boulevard, South Hook Street and Second Street, which turns into Blackwell Road in Sheffield, have been identified as the route to the project from U.S 72.
One resident expressed concern about additional traffic on Second Street/Blackwell Road, which passes by The Tom Coburn ball field in Tuscumbia and Sheffield's Kirk Jones Youth Park ball field complex.
Sanford said the city is also concerned about additional traffic along that route.
John Foreman asked if the project would impact the Village One neighborhood, where his mother resides.
Sanford said it would not, but it could improve property values in that area.
"I want to hear bulldozers running behind me," Village One resident Verna Brennan said.
Sanford could not answer a question about when the project will be completed and open for business, but said it would be completed in phases.
The project includes multiple hotels, an amphitheater, an indoor event center, a movie theater, craft brewery and distillery, a town center with unique shops and restaurants.
Later additions include a marine and residential component.
Kelly said the city is expected to close on the loan today. A contractor already has equipment on the site and has apparently already started clearing some of the property.
The city expects to borrow about $5 million for its contribution to the project. The loan for the road construction is $748,000 while the utility infrastructure loan is for $1.335 million.
Subsequent loans through the USDA will also fund the purchase of a new ladder truck that would be housed at a new fire station.
The fire department will need a ladder truck that has the capability to fight fires in multistory buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.