SHEFFIELD — City Council members want property owners to know that while the city might repair a broken curb or sidewalk, it's the adjoining property owner's responsibility to keep those areas free of grass, weeds and litter.
Council members are considering two ordinances that will clarify those responsibilities and could address them at the next council meeting.
City prosecutor B.T. Gardner Jr. said a sidewalk, curb or gutter belongs to the adjoining property owner, but lies within a city right of way. While it's the city's responsibility to repair a broken sidewalk, curb or gutter, it's the property owner's responsibility to keep it free of grass, weeds, dirt and litter, Gardner said.
Gardner has drafted an ordinance regarding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, and a separate ordinance dealing with alleys.
Mayor Ian Sanford said the effort is an attempt to update the ordinances.
"It's similar to what adjoining cities have," Sanford said. "I think it's good. We see a lot of grass and weeds growing in the gutter, which absolutely impacts our storm drainage."
Sanford said the city's Street and Sanitation Department does not have the manpower to address the problem.
He said the ordinances would make all city residents do what some are already doing, which is maintaining their property.
The mayor expressed concern, however, for elderly or disabled residents who cannot physically comply with the ordinances.
Gardner said there are penalties associated with the ordinances.
City Clerk Clayton Kelly said the city's Street and Sanitation Department has gone from 29 employees to 17, which includes Superintendent Bradley Bump and the secretary.
If the council adopts the ordinances, Kelly said it will be the property owner's responsibility to maintain those areas in front of their homes.
Gardner said the second ordinance would require property owners keep alleys free of grass, weeds and litter. The city would be responsible for maintaining the transition from a city street to an alley.
He said property owners cannot build on city rights of way, such as a utility right of way that could protect an underground water or sewer line or provide access for maintenance purposes.
Sanford said the proposed ordinances are a way to improve the city's appearance.
