SHEFFIELD — City Council members will continue discussing an offer from the city attorney to administer documents relating to the proposed Inspiration Landing resort project after some council members expressed concern about the additional cost.
City attorney Keith Worsham said he was asked to submit a proposal for handling all the paperwork and documentation related to the project, including documents related to the U.S. Department of Agriculture loan that is funding initial construction on the site off W. 20th Avenue.
Worsham told the council Monday he would be the point person for the project for an additional cost of $5,000 per month.
Some council members, who agreed a point person would be helpful, balked at the cost.
Worsham said Tuesday he didn't know how many months it would involve.
"It basically covers the administration of the project," he said. "When you're involved with the feds, like the USDA, there's paperwork and forms and things that have to be handled."
So far, there have been several people involved with the project, including City Clerk Clayton Kelly. Worsham said he's been involved with it since the beginning four years ago.
Mayor Ian Sanford said with his daily duties and a municipal election this year, it would be difficult for Kelly to take on the additional work.
Worsham said it's ultimately the city's responsibility to provide certain documents to the USDA.
Councilwoman Penny Freeman agrees having all the documents in one central location is a good idea, but she is concerned about the additional cost to the city.
"I am quite concerned about it being $5,000 per month to do that," Freeman said.
Worsham said the project can take a lot of time, which takes away from his law practice.
The council doesn't think the loan can be used to cover the administrative fees.
Bill Campbell, an engineer working on the project, said there were delays in the project because of a lack of communication between people involved.
"We're not advocating either way, but to be honest, there have been instances in the past where documents were not submitted to the USDA, or to any other government entity, on time," Campbell said during Monday's council meeting. "We partially requested this because things were falling through the cracks."
Councilman Steve Stanley said he didn't believe the work would take that much additional time. He said Ben Gregory, an engineer with Engineering Design Technologies in Huntsville, should be able to handle the work.
Worsham said it's ultimately the city's responsibility to make sure the documents get to the right people in a timely manner.
The council tabled the discussion.
