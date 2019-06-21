SHEFFIELD — The absence of a City Council member gave the city more time to consider settling a $50,000 claim filed by a businessman whose plans to open a cigar lounge downtown were thwarted by the city's new smoking ordinance.
Mayor Ian Sanford planned to call for a vote Wednesday to either accept or deny Joseph Mitchum's claim against the city, but Sheffield attorney Bennett Pugh wanted the full council to be present for the vote.
Councilwoman MaLea Scales was unable to attend the special called meeting because of responsibilities at work.
Pugh was prepared to file a lawsuit against the city on, or shortly after, Monday if the city denied the claim, but he agreed to wait until the issue is brought up at the July 1 council meeting.
"We wanted to be sure all the council members were present," Mitchum said.
Pugh told the council he wanted an "up or down" vote on the claim before he took action on behalf of the Mitchums. Pugh assured the council he would not move forward until the council has a chance to vote on the claim.
Mitchum and his wife, Tina, moved to Sheffield from Atlanta, Georgia, with the intention of opening a cigar bar on Second Street downtown. In his claim, he alleges he spoke to two council members who assured him a proposed smoking ban would not impede his efforts.
However, once the smoking ordinance was approved in October, Mitchum's plans were dashed because the ordinance prohibits smoking in all businesses. Mitchum could operate a cigar bar as long as patrons smoked on an outdoor patio, but the ordinance also prohibits smoking within 20 feet of a business entrance.
"He wanted to become a small business owner in downtown Sheffield," Pugh said of his client.
Mitchum said he was disappointed he didn't get an answer Wednesday.
"I'm very much looking forward to July 1," he said.
Pugh said he's been contacted by other Sheffield business owners who are considering filing claims related to the smoking ordinance.
"We plan to do them one at a time," he said.
