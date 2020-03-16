SHEFFIELD — The Sheffield City Council will meet at 5 p.m. today, but Mayor Ian Sanford is asking that residents stay home unless they have business before the council.
Sanford said there are timely items the council needs to act on today.
The mayor said he plans to meet with city department heads and staff today to discuss plans for the city going forward.
Sanford said city hall is open, but may close beginning tomorrow.
The Sheffield Public Library and Recreation Department are closed. The senior center is closed, but meals will be delivered to seniors who participate in center programs.
