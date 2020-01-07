SHEFFIELD — City Council members Monday approved nearly $6,000 for the purchase and installation of a specialized canine transport system for the city's canine.
Police Chief Ricky Terry said Sgt. Nick Risner and his canine partner, Whiske, have been using a Ford Crown Victoria, but will be provided with a Chevrolet Tahoe that will provide more room for the officer, the dog and the equipment they use.
Risner said it's essentially an insert made to fit in a Tahoe that provides a place for the dog, but additional security features as well.
Whiske is a Belgian Malinois trained in narcotics detection.
A built-in gauge will sound various alarms if the temperature inside the vehicle gets above 85 degrees. It also has built-in fans that will turn on if the temperature exceeds 85 degrees.
The system has a remote door latch, which allows the officer to open the door from the driver's seat when he needs to deploy Whiske quickly.
"To get the dog out really quick, you hit the button and the back door will open," Terry said.
It will also provide more room for the dog's equipment than the Crown Victoria.
"The Crown Vic is full right now," Risner said. "Having a bigger vehicle will allow me to store more equipment and give more her (Whiske) more room."
Terry said a local business will install the unit.
He said the $5,955 cost includes the transport unit and the installation cost.
Terry said the Crown Victoria was outfitted for the canine officer, but didn't provide sufficient room.
"This is not a want," he said. "It's pretty much a need."
