SHEFFIELD — A 7-year-old Sheffield girl became so concerned about Whiske the police dog that she used social media to raise about $700 that will be used to purchase a bulletproof vest for the city's canine officer.
Melissa Bevens said her niece, Nevaeh Bevens, met Whiske when she and her handler, Sgt. Nick Risner, were monitoring a stop sign near Nevaeh's home that drivers had been running.
"The girl wanted to see the dog," Risner said. "Kids love to see the dog. She fell in love with Whiske."
He said Nevaeh began buying Whiske treats, and then decided she wanted to try and raise money so the Police Department could purchase a bulletproof vest for Whiske.
Neveah said she noticed the police officer had a vest, but the police dog didn't.
"I raised money to get Whiske a vest for protection," she said.
Melissa Bevens said the child's father told her that Whiske helps sniff out drugs for the Police Department.
"I take her to school in the morning and (she's) constantly talking about the dog," she said. "She wondered why the dog wasn't protected. She came up with the idea to raise money for the vest."
Police Chief Ricky Terry said the $700 Neveah raised should be sufficient to purchase a vest for Whiske, but the department could pay the difference, if necessary.
Bevens said Neveah used social media to contact relatives about her fundraiser, and it was shared enough to the point she reached her goal.
"We try to protect her as much as we do the police officers," Terry said. 'We really appreciate her raising the money for us to be able to protect her with this vest. We want to keep her safe like any other officer we have on the street."
A bulletproof vest may be even more important when Whiske receives additional training.
Terry said the department is sending Whiske to a school in Huntsville where she will be trained in tracking and apprehension.
Risner told City Council members Monday the school is free, but he will have to spend some time at he school with the dog while she is trained.
"We're going to try to get her in the next possible class," Terry said. "We spent a lot of money on this dog, so we might as well use her what we can train her to do."
Melissa Bevens said Neveah's parents are proud of what their daughter did.
The family presented the money to the Police Department on Tuesday night.
