SHEFFIELD — L.E. Willson Elementary School Principal Heather Collum said her mother worried about her once she became a principal, but having a full-time school resource office has given her and her daughter some extra peace of mind.
"It is fabulous," Collum said about having a full-time SRO at the school five days a week. "It's really reassuring."
Police Chief Ricky Terry said one of his goals after becoming chief was to get SROs in all three schools. He said the officers work from 7:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. each school day.
Deputy Sheffield Superintendent of Education Carlos Nelson said the program has been in the works for about a year and was solidified in August.
"We were really trying to recruit some retired officers to put them in the school buildings," Nelson said.
While the city has always provided an officer for the schools, there wasn't enough funding for one at each of the schools.
Last year, police Lt. Regina Cantrell was the SRO at Sheffield High and Junior High School, while officer Rodney Rippey split his time between W.A. Threadgill Primary School and L.E. Willson Elementary School.
This year, Rippey is at the junior high and high school, while retired deputies Tim Howell and Stoney Huguley are at W.A. Threadgill and L.E. Willson respectively.
The city pays for one officer, the board of education a second, and Nelson said he was able to use Title 4 federal funds to cover the cost of half an officer's salary with the city paying the other half.
While Rippey was able to easily move between Threadgill and Willson due to their proximity, Nelson said having the same officer at a school full-time helps build relationships with the students.
"You see them smiling and interacting with our kids every day," Nelson said "We've always been blessed to have good school resource officers."
Terry said Howell was hired under a new state law that says retired law enforcement officers with 25 years experience can work as an SRO and not have to return to the police academy. The officer also has to have retired with "good standing."
He said Sheffield was the first city to utilize the new law. Terry said both new SROs will go through specialized SRO training.
Nelson said the full-time SROs also provide peace of mind for teachers and parents. He said Terry bought polo shirts for the officers so they would appear more casual.
Collum and Threadgill Principal Matthew Syesta said the kids are learning the officers names and getting used to them.
"It provides a greater sense of security," Syesta said. "Having a full-time officer in school is ideal. They're here before the students arrive and here after they leave."
Collum said Huguley was a resource office at Colbert Heights High School when her daughter was there.
Sheffield Superintendent of Education Keith Davis said Nelson deserved the credit for helping secure the third SRO.
"Unfortunately, in this age we live in now, we have to always err on the side of caution," Davis said. " We want parents to know that we put their children's safety first and do everything in our power to make it so."
Syesta said people tend to behave themselves when a police officer is around.
