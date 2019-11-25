SHEFFIELD — The City Council is seeking board members for seats on a variety of boards, including the Civil Service Board and Historic Sheffield Commission.
Mayor Ian Sanford announced that the city has three openings on the Beautification and Tree Board; three openings on the Board of Adjustments; one opening on the Civil Service Board; three openings on the Historic Sheffield Commission; two openings on the Library Board; two openings on the Planning Commission; and three openings on the Sheffield Redevelopment Authority
City residents interested in applying for the positions may pick up an application at the city clerk's office or download an application from the city's website, sheffieldalabama.org. Information on the city's boards is available under the "Boards and Administration" tab on the website.
