SHEFFIELD — For the second straight year, Sheffield High School's STEM program is in the finals of Samsung's national "Solve For Tomorrow" STEM contest.
The STEM class was a state winner last year, but didn't make it to the national finals, said Jamie Smith, who teaches mathematics and introduction to engineering at the high school.
"It's exciting to be a state finalist," Smith said. "It's really exciting to be a second-year finalist."
As a state finalist, Smith will receive a Samsung tablet for her classroom, and has the opportunity to advance through future phases of the contest to win additional prizes. Last year, she received a Samsung phone, laptop and headphones.
Sheffield High School is one of eight finalists in Alabama, she said.
The $3 million nationwide competition encourages sixth- through 12th-grade students to creatively use science, technology, engineering and math skills to solve a community challenge.
Only 300 schools have been selected as state finalists.
Smith said the students' project involves finding a solution to the city's "train issue." Railroad crossings in Sheffield are frequently blocked by stopped Norfolk Southern trains, causing motorists to find alternative routes to their destinations.
Sheffield Superintendent of Education Keith Davis said he is proud of Smith and her students.
"I think it's definitely an indication of our focus on STEM, and embedding it in what we do day in and day out in the classroom," Davis said. "Jamie is an extraordinary teacher, very focused on engagement."
The program has gotten students excited about learning, he said.
"They're as competitive as any team we have over there," Davis said.
Deputy Superintendent Carlos Nelson said there is an emphasis on STEM classes throughout the system's grade levels.
"We've invested a lot of time with our students with STEM," Nelson said. "We're proud of it, and proud of our STEM teachers."
Smith said roughly 15 students are currently working on their project. The school will know on Dec. 23 if they are one of the state's two winners.
According to a Samsung news release, there will be 100 state winners, 20 national finalist schools, and five national grand prize winning schools.
The national grand prize winners will receive $100,000 in technology and classroom materials and a trip to Washington, D.C., to present their projects to members of Congress.
Public voting will determine one Community Choice winner from the pool of national finalists. They will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology.
Smith said the class wants to do a "mini-version" of their project even if they do not win.
