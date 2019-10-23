SHEFFIELD — Mayor Ian Sanford expressed appreciation of the donations made by local businesses and individuals to make improvements to the tiny 10th Avenue Park between Jackson Highway and Second Street.
A new concrete basketball court has been poured and the playground equipment has been painted.
The work was completed through donations sought by city resident Wendy Snitzer.
"I have been out there and I have to give her credit," Sanford said.
On Tuesday, several people involved in the improvements came to visit the site and see the progress firsthand.
The visitors included April Hodges, deputy political director for Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones's campaign.
"She (Snitzer) had requested we sponsor a picnic table that UNA is designing," Hodges said.
Part of the project includes several picnic tables Snitzer said would be decorated by University of North Alabama art students.
Hodges said she wanted to see the park firsthand to gauge the community involvement.
Kandy Williams, owner of The Mixer in downtown Sheffield, said she also donated money for a picnic table. The tables have yet to be placed in the park.
"I wanted to get some pictures and see what she was doing," Hodges said.
Parker Seward, an assistant professor of art at UNA, said he hopes to get some art students involved in project, which will make the picnic tables more attractive.
"It will be a good opportunity for some of the students," Seward said. "It will be a good outreach."
Sanford said another proposed addition was a "giant sandbox." Sheffield Utilities installed a new security light and Sanford said they would be installing electrical outlets.
"Hopefully people will use that park," the mayor said. "Year's ago people were not using it."
