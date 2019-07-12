SHEFFIELD — The Meal Barrel Food Pantry operating at the old National Guard Armory building on Avalon Avenue will close Wednesday and reopen July 24.
Organizers apologize for any inconvenience and will serve needy families by appointment.
Call 256-810-4289 to make an appointment.
