Registration continues for the Sheffield City Schools Special Activities Day Camp that is being established for children of a variety of essential workers, including government employees, first responders and healthcare workers.
The camp will begin Monday and lasts from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and is open to children age 6-12. Eligible parents may register online or pick up a registration form at L.E. Willson Middle school between the hours of 8 a.m-3 p.m.
According to a news release, the day camp is being established based on the authority granted by paragraph 4.b of the Order of State Health Officer Scott Harris dated March 19, 2020.
Each classroom will be limited to a maximum of 10 students with one teacher in each classroom. Therefore, Sheffield City Schools reserves the right to limit the number of children who are permitted to participate in the Special Activities Day Camp.
