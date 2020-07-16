SHEFFIELD — Police Chief Ricky Terry praised the quick response by two of his officers that likely prevented a City Council member from suffering serious injuries and possibly death when a forklift she was driving caught fire Saturday.
Councilwoman Penny Freeman said she was driving a forklift from the old National Guard Armory on East Wilholt Street to Avalon Park when it suddenly caught fire. She said the forklift was needed at a community event at the park.
Freeman said Officer Kenny Elkins, who was providing her with an escort, jumped out of his patrol car, reached in and rolled her off the seat and out of the flames.
Terry said the officer somehow broke the seat belt when he rolled Freeman off the forklift. He said the officer didn't cut it or press the button.
Once he led Freeman to safety, Elkins began trying to extinguish the fire. Officer Max Dotson arrived on the scene and also helped put out the fire.
"It took a while to put the flames out," Freeman said. "They exhausted two fire extinguishers."
Freeman was taken to Helen Keller Hospital for treatment, but was released later in the day. Freeman said she was able to supervise some events that were being held in multiple locations Saturday.
Freeman said she suffered some second- and third-degree burns to her left hand and the left side of her body.
"It was a very aggressive fire," she said. "The fact that I came away with second- and third-degree burns and didn't lose half my body is amazing. Everybody involved was simply amazing."
Freeman said the officers moved quickly and did not panic.
"That comes with our training," Terry said. "We're trained not to panic. Officer Elkins' heroic actions saved Councilwoman Freeman from serious injury and possibly saved her life. I'm very proud of him and would like to commend him for the job he's done."
The officers' work didn't stop there.
After taking her to the hospital, Freeman said Dotson went to Walmart to get her a pair of shoes after hers were melted in the fire. He also offered to get her prescriptions filled.
"Sgt. Dotson checked on her throughout the day in the hospital," Terry said.
Terry said the officers would have responded the same way for anyone in need.
