SHEFFIELD — Mayor Ian Sanford announced Monday that the city did not receive a $121,262 Community Enhancement grant that would have allowed the city to remove several dilapidated structures.
The Community Development Block Grant would have been used to remove three unsightly residences, a dilapidated downtown business, and rubble left over from the demolition of an old industrial site in southeast Sheffield.
"There were probably 300 applications taken statewide," Sanford said. "They awarded 58, not necessarily for demolition, but whatever their request was — 51 were from Birmingham south, and seven were north of Birmingham. We didn't have a chance."
Tiffany Boyd, director of governmental services at the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments, said there were 29 applications submitted for demolition grants and 15 were approved.
"It's very competitive," she said of the grants. "There are lots of different possible projects."
Former city councilwoman, Mary Stevens, said it's terrible the city was passed over for the grant. She was addressing the council during its Monday meeting about dilapidated homes in her neighborhood.
"I have six houses just in my area that are vacant, and all of them are dilapidated," Stevens said. "I think it's terrible we were left out because of the conditions of these houses.
"You can see that people are living" in some of the dilapidated houses, she said.
The grant would have allowed property owners to retain ownership of their property after the rubble or dilapidated structures were removed.
One site was the old Swoopes Tailors and Dry Cleaners building at 105 North Montgomery Ave., and a second was an old abandoned industrial site on Southeast 20th Street owned by the Elton Darby Estate.
The city received a $113,000 grant in 2015 that allowed it to have several residential and commercial structures removed.
In 2017, the city received a $132,000 grant to remove more dilapidated structures, but the funds had to be returned because several landowners backed out after the grant was authorized.
Boyd said the city could apply for another demolition grant, but no discussions have taken place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.