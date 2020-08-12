SHEFFIELD — Sheffield Police will seek warrants against a Muscle Shoals resident who is suspected in the Aug. 10 burglary of Sonny's Pawn Shop in downtown Sheffield.
Police Chief Ricky Terry said a man broke the front door glass at the pawn Shop on Montgomery Avenue between 9:30-9:50 p.m.
He said the suspect, who was caught on the shop's video security system, was in the store for 57 seconds.
In that time, he stole six handguns and an assortment of jewelry, Terry said.
"He was arrested by Muscle Shoals Police (Tuesday) morning," Terry said. "They caught him in a traffic stop."
Terry said warrants will be sought against Dwight Darren Thomas, 50, 204 S. Central Ave., Muscle Shoals. He said Muscle Shoals police are expected to seek warrants for burglaries in that city.
Efforts to reach Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck were unsuccessful today.
Terry said officers responded to the scene, but the suspect had fled.
"Our main focus now is trying to find the handguns," Terry said. "We don't want those guns in the wrong people's hands."
Anyone with information about the handguns is encouraged to call the Sheffield Police Department at 256-386-5630.
