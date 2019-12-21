SHEFFIELD — Three families will have a better Christmas due to the efforts of about a dozen police officers and a pair of local businesses, Police Chief Ricky Terry said.
Terry said he allowed officers to participate in a "No Shave November," where officers could pay $25 to let their beards grow during the month. The men can keep their beards until March.
"They can have their beards through the winter," Terry said.
Tatum Oil Company donated $750, while Williams Electric chipped in $300. The funds were used to allow three families in need to purchase clothes and toys for their children.
One of the families was a single parent with four children, and the other two were single moms with one child each, he said.
School Resource Officer Rodney Rippey purchased toys for the two families and dropped them off at their school, Terry said. The chief said Rippey accompanied the woman with four children to a local Walmart.
"I really think she needed the help because she mostly bought clothes for the kids," Terry said. "We enjoy doing this, and we helped these people have a better Christmas than what they expected."
Terry said school counselors helped determine which families needed assistance.
"We're going to try and do that every year," he said.
