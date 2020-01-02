SHEFFIELD — Sheffield police have arrested one person in connection with a fatal New Year's Day shooting near Manning Homes.
Police arrested Jordan Terry Gardner in connection with the shooting of James Darrell McDaniel, according to a Sheffield Police news release.
A second suspect, Francis Ann Marion, has not been located.
Terry said investigators are working with the Colbert County District Attorney's office to determine the specific charges.
The chief said police responding to a report of a robbery found McDaniel lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. McDaniel was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, but died en route.
