SHEFFIELD — Mike Johnson, who once the Sheffield Port Authority at Tuscumbia Landing, has been reappointed to the board and will begin meeting to get the Tuscumbia Landing project back on track.
The project has been in limbo for some time after a Native American group that was supposed to develop the site couldn't complete the project.
The authority was formed in 2012 to oversee implementation of a project to develop the historic Native American site that became a part of the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail in 2009. The port authority's first members were appointed in 2013.
In October 2016, Sheffield City Council members unanimously approved a proposal from a Native American coalition that intended to focus on the site's role in the Trail of Tears, the Civil War, early commerce, and transportation.
The port authority, their main function completed, remained intact but stepped aside to allow the coalition to begin its work. As time went on, however, the coalition was unable to fulfill its promises and the site's development has remained in limbo.
On Jan. 6, the City Council reappointed Johnson, who had been chairman but who had stepped aside to support his cancer-stricken wife, to the port authority.
"It had become a little inactive," City Clerk Clayton Kelly said.
Kelly said Johnson was asked if he would like to be reappointed to the board and agreed to do so.
Johnson said the port authority never disbanded, but "stepped back" after they completed the job they were created for, which was finding a group to complete the development of Tuscumbia Landing.
Johnson said he will speak to the other port authority members, Liz Anderson, Joel Mize and Verna Brennan, about meeting so they can be brought up to speed about the status of Tuscumbia Landing.
"Needless to say, it was kind of disappointing things did not work out," Johnson said. "I thought we had a good situation there. I thought we were on the right track."
Johnson said he hopes the City Council can provide the port authority some direction as to what they're expected to do going forward.
Councilman Steve Stanley said he agrees a meeting would help bring everyone up to speed on the project.
Stanley said the National Park Service created a charrette for the project some years ago and is still involved in the project.
He said due to federal law, the National Park Service cannot legally deal with anyone but federally recognized Native American tribes. The coalition included members of state recognized tribes.
"They weren't free to engage with the coalition that was involved to begin with," he said. "At this point, I've been working with the National Park Service and the (Alabama) Trail of Tears Association."
He said the park service has applied for a $40,000 grant that would be used to develop engineering plans for the first phase of the park service plan for the landing, which involves the construction of a trail from the parking lot to the location of the old terminal building which was along railroad bed. It would also fund construction of an overlook platform at the terminal building.
The Sheffield Redevelopment Authority would provide matching funds for the grant.
"As a federal government agency, the National Park Service prefers to work with other governmental agencies," Stanley said. "They also preferred to work with the property owner in the case of Tuscumbia Landing. Everyone who has been involved with the Tuscumbia Landing project has done so with good intentions. Everyone's interest and efforts are welcome and appreciated."
While the Native American coalition is no longer involved in an official capacity, Stanley said they are still welcome to be involved in the landing's future.
Stanley said the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area has provided funding for an environmental and archaeological study at the city's Park West, which is adjacent to Tuscumbia Landing.
He said the parking lot needs to be resurfaced and reconfigured for bus traffic, according to the park service plan.
The entrance to Park West will be improved through a road project at the nearby Inspiration Landing project.
He said there is another park service plan to retrace the Trail of Tears route from Tuscumbia Landing to Tuscumbia's Spring Park and eventually to Decatur.
"We could potentially use the park service grant funds to pay for the engineering plans to build the trail," Stanley said.
It would run from Park West to the ball fields on Blackwell Road where the Sheffield city limits end. The city of Tuscumbia could pick up the project at that point and take it to Spring Park if they chose.
Stanley said the city and the county will have to appoint a new member to the board to replace Robert Perry, who resigned from the board several years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.