SHEFFIELD — Mayor Pro Tem Ronnie Wicks said the City Council will deed the old city dump property to the developer of Inspiration Landing, rather than having the property transferred by its owner, the Sheffield Redevelopment Authority.
Wicks said he spoke to Germantown, Tennessee, developer John Elkington, who believed it would be better for the property to be deeded to Inspiration Landing by the city rather than from the authority.
"It has to be done by the end of September," Wicks said. "I talked to John Elkington (Wednesday) morning and he said it would be easier to get the deed cleared up if it came from the city, instead of the Redevelopment Authority."
Wicks said he would like the City Council to approve the transfer of the property during Monday's meeting. That would mean the authority would have to approve a transfer to the city before or during the Monday meeting.
The property was transferred to the authority so it could use a $200,000 brownfields cleanup grant to remove debris from the property.
According to discussions that took place during a meeting of the Inspiration Landing Capital Improvement Cooperative District last week, the authority would transfer the property directly to Inspiration Landing.
"Marcell Black suggested it would be simpler to do the title work if the authority transferred it to the city," Redevelopment Authority Chairman and City Councilman Steve Stanley said. "That's fine with me."
He also said there was no longer a need to update the land transfer agreement between the authority and Inspiration Landing.
Stanley said if the documents are ready, he has been given authority to sign the transfer agreement on behalf of the Redevelopment Authority.
On Wednesday, City Clerk Clayton Kelly said Thursday would be a "significant day" in the progress of the proposed resort project.
If there are no "adverse" comments from the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation concerning the project, developers will finally be able to move forward, break ground and begin construction.
Kelly said it's another requirement of the $4 million loan the city secured from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Stanley said he does not expect any adverse comments from the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation in regard to the project.
"What they're replying to is a memorandum of agreement between the city, the Redevelopment Authority and the Alabama Historical Commission," Stanley said.
The next step in the project, which was announced almost four years ago, will be soliciting bids for road construction, and water and sewer infrastructure. That process can take up to six weeks to complete.
