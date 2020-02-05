SHEFFIELD — The city's Civil Service Board is expected to approve the promotion of Assistant City Clerk Karen Mathis to the position of city clerk when it meets later this month.
The city council recently declared a vacancy for Mathis's old position and reclassified the position as accountant, Mayor Ian Sanford said.
City Clerk Clayton Kelly, who is retiring at the end of September, recommended Mathis as his replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.