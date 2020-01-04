SHEFFIELD — Two city residents are facing murder and first-degree robbery charges in connection with the shooting death of a 49-year-old man found lying in West 15th Street in the Manning Homes housing project on New Year's Day.
Police Chief Ricky Terry said Jordan Terry Gardner, 24, and Frances Ann Marion, 35, both of Sheffield, were charged Friday with murder and first-degree robbery after investigators met with members of the the district attorney's office.
The couple are accused in the robbery and shooting death of James Darron McDaniel, who was shot in the abdomen.
Gardner was arrested at a Manning Homes apartment the day of the shooting while Marion was arrested at about 2 a.m. Friday in Tuscumbia, Terry said.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said police received a tip early Friday morning that Marion was at a River Lane residence.
"Our guys, along with the sheriff's department and some folks from Sheffield, took her into custody," Logan said. "It's always critical in these kind of cases to have the public's help. The information was good, and she was taken into custody without incident."
Logan said he was glad Marion could be apprehended before she could leave the area.
She was transferred to the Sheffield City Jail on Friday, where she was held along with Gardner while investigators met with a representative from the district attorney's office to determine the proper charges.
The pair were being booked into the Colbert County Jail late Friday afternoon, Terry said.
He said both are being held on $200,000 bond.
Police discovered McDaniel lying in West 15th Street when they responded to a report of a robbery.
He was able to give them the name of one of the suspects before he was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. Terry said he died en route to the hospital, and was pronounced dead at Huntsville Hospital.
The two suspects fled on foot and eluded capture despite the efforts of other local law enforcement agencies. Tuscumbia brought in a tracking dog to help local the suspects, Logan said.
Terry said police received information later in the day that Gardner was at an apartment at Manning Homes. He was arrested after police set up surveillance at the housing complex.
Terry said it's the first homicide in the city since Jan. 7, 2018.
