SHEFFIELD — The Meal Barrel food pantry will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday, but will only serve drive-through patrons as a precaution against the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Director Penny Freeman said patrons should drive up, leave the window rolled up ,and press their drivers license against the window for scanning.
Food packages will be placed in the patron's trunk to limit contact with the pantry team.
"We will remain open, but would like to limit our volunteer staff to essential staff members and the entire security team," Freeman said.
Members of the security team will process walk-up patrons and provide them with food at the front door after the drive-through closes.
Freeman said new patrons will be cleared through the regular application process.
The food pantry is located at the old National Guard Armory on Avalon Avenue.
